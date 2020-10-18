UK gets ready for no deal with EU
UK officials want the message to be that trade talks are off. But their EU counterparts are letting it be known they expect to be back in London tomorrow
18 October 2020 - 00:20
Negotiations between Britain and the EU are set to continue this week even after Boris Johnson said a trade deal was unlikely.
The British prime minister said the UK would get ready to leave the bloc's single market and customs union at the end of the year without a new agreement in place...
