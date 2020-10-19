Monetary policy beyond Covid-19

The impact of Covid-19 on global economies has triggered unprecedented central bank responses. Since the virus made its debut in December 2019, the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) has lowered the targeted fund rate and kept it between a range of 0% to 0.25%. This marks the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Locally interest rates are at 50-year lows after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) trimmed interest rates by 3% this year. The European Central Bank (ECB) has also kept its main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and deposit facility at low levels of 0%, 0.25% and 0.50% respectively.

These rates will likely remain stagnant until “the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon”, said the ECB governing council.

US interest rates set to remain near zero for next three years

At this year's Jackson Hole economic policy symposium, Fed chair Jerome Powell said their new goal is to achieve inflation that averages 2% through the cycle, as opposed to the hard-cap of 2% previously applied.

As a result, the central bank will refrain from hiking interest rates to prevent additional pressure on unemployment and it will allow inflation to run slightly higher in good times, according to its FOMC statement released on September 16 2020.

This is a fundamental change in how the Fed intends to target 2% inflation — basically saying they are comfortable with inflation running in excess of 2%.

Projections also indicate that rates could stay anchored near zero until 2023 as part of its accommodative policy plan, risking the possibility of prolonged periods of negative interest rates.