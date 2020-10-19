Innovation brings medical scheme members more benefits for less

The average South African is highly dependent on their smartphone. What used to be a communication medium is now a personal assistant that manages work, social time, family errands, and a tool to manage health. Covid-19 has certainly made us rely more not only on smartphones, but technology in general. In fact, it gave our country an opportunity to reflect and evaluate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovations as necessary tools for survival in our age.

In the health care industry, we have been propelled to quickly adapt almost all our processes to deal with the pressures of the pandemic on the health care system. It became evident that technology was needed to fight the pandemic, keep sectors running and help minimise any adverse economic effects as a result of lockdown regulations.

AI in our scheme’s benefits package

Medshield is a pioneer and we believe in the innovative digital ecosystem. A member-centric approach and embracing technology lowers the barriers to affordable, convenient and high-quality private health care while also ensuring members are more empowered to take care of their health.

Technology has allowed us to stand by our members and support them through the challenges of the pandemic. We announced an affordable 5.9% weighted contribution increase for 2021, which translates to a low R84 increase on our entry-level plans and up to R350 increase on our top end plans. These are the lowest contribution increases in the past 10 years of Medshield’s history.

When we launched Medshield SmartCare, we had a huge uptake in 2019 and beyond, enabling members access to unlimited consultations with nurses and virtual doctor consultations from more than 390 clinic rooms countrywide. The SmartCare WhatsApp Doc service has been our latest innovation in 2020. A real-life doctor answers member questions via WhatsApp — a convenient way of accessing a family practitioner during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

As we look beyond Covid-19, Medshield has launched the Live Assured package, which is about creating certainty, providing assurances and comfort so that members can feel more at ease and not to stress about their health care needs, as Medshield has them covered. Live Assured promises to deliver even greater access to member-centric quality health care during these highly uncertain times. Free 24/7 trauma and counselling benefits across various platforms, loyalty programmes, and at-home exercise routines for members are some of the added benefits to ensure enhanced member value.

AI in our daily scheme operations

From the onset, we all needed to adapt our operations to allow for WHO regulations on Covid-19 and social distancing. Working from home on a decentralised basis did however present some challenges in tracking calls for many medical schemes. For us, having one third of our staff available and the rest working remotely, meant that the abandonment rate on our calls was higher, but we managed to overcome this as evidenced from our customer ratings. In the first four months we saw an average score of 80% in customer ratings and in May, a further increase to 95%. Without technology, our operational performance would have surely suffered.

According to research by Accenture, Applied Intelligence — the combination of data with the power of automation, analytics and AI at scale — can help health-care providers rapidly achieve efficiencies and next-level performance. In response to this trend, we enhanced the Medshield member app to provide additional benefits. Members remain connected and informed via the app, which allows them to view their membership cards, see their benefits, do authorisations, locate a network provider and other essential scheme services.

We have already seen how AI has allowed for better claims management. A digital claims-monitoring tool can identify claims, provide a timely alert, raise late payment charges and automate follow-ups. Pre-authorisation for procedures has also been made possible through AI, which validates the information associated with the request, freeing human resources to focus on higher-value tasks. Lastly, in clinical coding, AI tools help reduce say denials and under-recovery of revenue by adding AI and automation to clinical document review.