Burger King acts to cut waste
Restaurant chains have been experimenting with reusable and recyclable materials in response to environmental concerns
25 October 2020 - 00:04
Burger King will begin testing reusable containers next year to reduce waste from sandwich and soda packaging, the burger brand said on Thursday.
The chain, a unit of Restaurant Brands International, hopes customers will ask for their food to come in the reusable packages, pay a deposit, and get the money back after they scan used soda cups and burger boxes through an app before returning them...
