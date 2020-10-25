How to... Support workers’ mental health

There is no doubt the pandemic has had a negative effect on people’s mental health, but such challenges existed before and will continue long after it is over.



“Mental health is everyone’s problem, not just those who battle mental health issues. All of us need to play a role in understanding what mental health is as well as supporting those affected by it,” says Shyless Nkuna, head of human resources at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund...