Jannie Durand: ‘Jail corrupt chiefs in private sector’
Remgro’s Durand says not only politicians should be targeted
25 October 2020 - 00:07
Jannie Durand, CEO of investment holding company Remgro, says he wants to see Markus Jooste and other high-profile business people implicated in corruption arrested and charged as soon as possible.
Arrests by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have given him hope “that things are going in the right direction”, he says...
