Life policy prices on hold despite Covid toll

SA’s insurance companies have seen a surge in life insurance claims related to Covid-19 — but they aren’t yet looking at raising prices for policies.



Jenny Ingram, head of product development and pricing for life insurance at Momentum, said this week the group’s claims payouts to date are at a record high of R4.6bn, 30% up from the previous year...