Life policy prices on hold despite Covid toll
Insurance companies aren’t yet looking at raising prices for policie
25 October 2020 - 00:08
SA’s insurance companies have seen a surge in life insurance claims related to Covid-19 — but they aren’t yet looking at raising prices for policies.
Jenny Ingram, head of product development and pricing for life insurance at Momentum, said this week the group’s claims payouts to date are at a record high of R4.6bn, 30% up from the previous year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.