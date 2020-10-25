Business

PnP’s Bottles purchase helps cap its lead as online grocer

Acquisition of on-demand grocery and liquor app will help cement its position as the biggest online grocery retailer in SA

25 October 2020 - 00:06 By NICK WILSON

Pick n Pay’s acquisition of on-demand grocery and liquor app Bottles will help cement its position as the biggest online grocery retailer in SA and enable it to take advantage of the expected growth in online retail.

Commenting on the Bottles acquisition, Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher said: “It gives us the ideal trilogy. We [Pick n Pay] can deliver food in a van, and a lot of it if you want it; you can pop in to click and collect if you don’t want the restriction of being at your house at a certain time; or if you want it delivered within an hour of an order you can do so on the [Bottles] app.”..

