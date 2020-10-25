PnP’s Bottles purchase helps cap its lead as online grocer

Acquisition of on-demand grocery and liquor app will help cement its position as the biggest online grocery retailer in SA

Commenting on the Bottles acquisition, Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher said: “It gives us the ideal trilogy. We [Pick n Pay] can deliver food in a van, and a lot of it if you want it; you can pop in to click and collect if you don’t want the restriction of being at your house at a certain time; or if you want it delivered within an hour of an order you can do so on the [Bottles] app.”..