LISTEN | Private trains ready to steam ahead

Freight operators await green light to use Transnet network

Paul Ash Senior reporter
25 October 2020 - 00:06

After a decade of dashed hopes, SA’s private rail operators may get their chance to operate trains on Transnet's vast core network.

In the economic recovery plan presented to parliament last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the state would grant third-party access to the core rail network in as little as a year...

