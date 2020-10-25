SA’s recovery plan takes shape at Brics
The most vexing issues on the agenda relate to smoothing barriers to entry for trade and the opening of more market opportunities for South African exports
25 October 2020 - 00:06
The impact of the country’s new economic reconstruction and recovery plan became tangible as South African business leaders met their counterparts in the Brics countries at the Brics Business Forum chaired by Russia this week.
The Brics Business Forum began on Tuesday and will conclude this Wednesday. The Brics Summit takes place on November 17...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.