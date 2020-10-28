FNB reinventing its legacy

Tracing its history back to 1838 and a small branch in the Eastern Cape, FNB has a deep trusted legacy intertwined with the history of SA and wider Southern Africa. These foundations create an intangible but rich fabric in the minds of customers who are driven by present day realities yet find assurance in the permanence of the brand.

As an iconic and instantly recognisable brand, FNB is entrenched as an integral part of SA with its logo depicting an Acacia tree against a rising sun. The bank is one of very few brands to hold a consistent position of “Help” since the early 2000s. Over the years ‘How can we help you?’ has evolved but remained relevant to changing social needs and agile to respond to the opportunities or challenges of the time. It is this trusted and helpful purpose that saw FNB again recently respond comprehensively during the pandemic to fulfil an essential services mandate and bring significant financial relief to individuals and businesses. By acting positively in a time of need and by maintaining this value system FNB plays an important role on a much wider stage, beyond pure functional help.

Legacy further creates continuum threads that point to the future. It is this sense of understanding between the customer and the brand that is not easy to quantify but is of vast value. The bank’s proud history reflects consistent themes of employees adapting to more complex customer needs requiring adoption of leading capabilities available at such point-in time.

For example, in 1965 the bank built its first computer centre. At the time it was one of the largest computers in SA and 20,000 bank accounts were computerised. A few years later the bank issued the country’s first credit cards. In 1981 it launched the first set of ATMs in the country; a significant step towards digital interaction between the bank and its customers. FNB takes pride in its long track record of fintech-related innovations. From pioneering gamification and electronic currencies through eBucks.com in 2000 to launching the first banking app in Africa, among other innovations. It has a track record of not only regularly introducing new concepts but through continuous enhancements ensuring large scale relevance and mass adoption over time.