Young environmental leaders contributing to a better world

For more than a decade, the WWF Nedbank Green Trust Environmental Leaders Graduate Internship programme has been dedicated to developing the leadership capacity of graduates who want to contribute to a better environment. Since 2009, the programme has accepted 176 interns with honour’s and master’s degrees from universities across SA.

“Through the Environmental Leaders programme, graduates from across various disciplines are placed in a work-based learning internship for 12 months. Trained and dedicated mentors support their development towards their envisioned environmental career. Our vision is to see these environmental leaders step up and make a difference in creating better career opportunities for young graduates through improved environmental management and conservation. Through the support of the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, we support the development of young environmental leaders and contribute to green jobs in SA,” said Glenda Raven, WWF SA Environmental Leaders programme senior manager.

According to Raven, 82% of the interns start working before the end, or within three months, of completing the internship, reflecting their employability in a country where graduate employment continues to be a challenge. The interns are placed in environmental management and conservation organisations associated with the WWF’s work, and are ultimately employed in these organisations. All of this contributes to the transition of SA’s green economy.