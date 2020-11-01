Big tech reaps dividend from the pandemic
01 November 2020 - 05:02
Quarterly earnings reported by the world's five biggest technology firms this week revealed a massive boost for cloud computing and social media as a result of pandemic-enforced lockdowns and remote working.
Microsoft set the tone on Tuesday when it reported an increase in revenue of 12% over the same quarter last year, to $37.2bn (R606bn)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.