Doubts about how far new SAA will fly on its R10.5bn
01 November 2020 - 05:00
The government's commitment to pay the R10.5bn that SAA desperately needs to conclude its business rescue may draw a line under its legacy issues, but a question mark still hangs over future funding and the viability of the new airline expected to emerge from the process.
Presenting the medium-term budget this week, finance minister Tito Mboweni emphasised that the R10.5bn "is allocated to SAA to implement its business rescue plan"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.