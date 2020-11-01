Business

Doubts about how far new SAA will fly on its R10.5bn

01 November 2020 - 05:00 By NICK WILSON

The government's commitment to pay the R10.5bn that SAA desperately needs to conclude its business rescue may draw a line under its legacy issues, but a question mark still hangs over future funding and the viability of the new airline expected to emerge from the process.

Presenting the medium-term budget this week, finance minister Tito Mboweni emphasised that the R10.5bn "is allocated to SAA to implement its business rescue plan"...

