Business

Lockdown boosts pet food industry

01 November 2020 - 05:04 By JANE STEINACKER

SA's pet food industry, worth an estimated R5.9bn, has proven to be pandemic-proof, according to Dominique Kuhlmann, general manager of the Pet Food Industry Association of Southern Africa.

She said that at the beginning of lockdown there was a spike in sales as pet owners hoarded food for their animals, but that sales stabilised when the lockdown regulations were lifted...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Private trains ready to steam ahead Business
  2. I won't be calling the shots, says Christo Wiese Business
  3. Without the private sector, we cannot make lemonade Business
  4. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  5. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...