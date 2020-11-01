Business

Nasdaq takes prize Airbnb booking

01 November 2020 - 05:00 By AGENCY REPORTER

Airbnb has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, a win for the exchange after losing high-profile listings such as Uber Technologies to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for years.

The home-rental company did not disclose further details of its listing plans in a one-sentence statement this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Private trains ready to steam ahead Business
  2. I won't be calling the shots, says Christo Wiese Business
  3. Without the private sector, we cannot make lemonade Business
  4. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  5. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...