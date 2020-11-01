The worst is over for Famous Brands
01 November 2020 - 05:14
With the Covid-19 pandemic having dealt a death blow to Famous Brands' Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) business in the UK, the owner of Wimpy, Steers and Debonairs can now draw a line under it and focus its attention on expanding its successful operations in the rest of Africa.
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele says contending with a struggling business such as GBK meant the group didn't have "as much freedom to execute" on rest-of-Africa expansion opportunities "as we would have liked"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.