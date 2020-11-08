SIGNPOST

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: And now for the pandemic dividend: innovation

Covid-19 forced the world to come up with new ways of working, and (quickly) showed how digital tools can reshape the future of both business and people

While “2020” becomes shorthand for “the worst the world can throw at us”, there is one area in which we may eventually look back less in anger than in surprise: innovation. It was not only about the world having to come up with new ways of working, but also about the pervasive use of digital tools suddenly making people and businesses aware that they could reshape their futures, too.



“It’s a fairly well-known now that we went through three years of digital development in three months,” says Adrian McDonald, president of Dell Technologies for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “But we already had most of that capacity. We had the capability to run Zoom meetings with 1,000 attendees, but we never really did that. We had the capability to contact our doctors virtually, and we didn’t really do that before...