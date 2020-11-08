Brimstone eyes food sector amid Covid uncertainty
Brimstone, which owns significant interests in JSE-listed fishing companies Oceana and Sea Harvest, will look to ‘go beyond fishing’
08 November 2020 - 00:00
JSE-listed empowered investment holding company Brimstone Investment Corporation plans to keep its debt at manageable levels amid an uncertain Covid-19 environment but is still keen on making acquisitions, particularly in the food and health-care sectors.
“If the environment doesn't really change we will look at reducing debt further. If the market starts picking up we will probably become a bit more aggressive on the acquisition side,” said CEO Mustaq Brey this week...
