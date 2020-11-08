How to … Manage contract workers

Contract work offers the prospect of managing critical projects without the risk or cost associated with permanently appointing top talent

The world of work has changed substantially due to the pandemic, and contract workers may be near the top of the list of those most affected.



“For contractors or temporary workers, there is the opportunity to chase technology, to hone skills or upskill between projects, and the freedom to schedule breaks between projects to enhance their work-life balance. For employers, the rise of an agile, flexible, contract-based and performance-focused workforce offers the prospect of managing critical projects without the risk or cost associated with permanently appointing top talent,” says Georgina Barrick, MD of Network Contracting Solutions. She notes the following:..