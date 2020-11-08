Investors antsy on Ant IPO
For some investors the lack of detailed discussion on regulatory risk was particularly galling
08 November 2020 - 00:00
Some professional investors who bought Ant Group stock in its $37bn (R585bn) initial public offering (IPO) are fuming that regulatory risks were not better flagged, especially given they had to jump through hoops to participate in the fintech giant's tightly managed road show.
China's suspension of the world's biggest float came at the eleventh hour after authorities published a consultation paper on Monday that recommended tighter rules for online microlending companies - which if implemented will require changes to Ant's business model and hit its growth prospects...
