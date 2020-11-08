Lockdown brings out 'homebody' in shoppers

Marketing company Nielsen refers to the increase in cooking and baking at home as the "homebody economy", in which consumers prefer to stay at home even though restrictions have been eased

South Africans have changed not just how they shop but also what they buy as the pandemic has marked a shift to what is being referred to as the "homebody economy".



At the onset of lockdown level 5, consumers concerned about food security bought mostly non-perishable food with a long shelf life, says Saint-Francis Tohlang, corporate communications and public affairs director for Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region. But as lockdown was extended and became the new normal, luxuries such as desserts, confectionery, treats and processed food were purchased...