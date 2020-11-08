Tech wars threaten global business

Companies today need to guard against weaponised disinformation

We are entering a new kind of cold war, driven by the growing competition between countries to lead innovation in technology infrastructure and the rise of a new breed of populist leaders with interventionist instincts.



As the line between the political and business worlds blurs, a variety of protectionist tools emerge, from tariffs and corporate blacklists to cyberwar and disinformation...