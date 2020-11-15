Biden has far more going for him than Obama had
When Obama took office in January 2009 the economy was still grappling with the aftermath of the housing bust and subsequent financial crisis
15 November 2020 - 00:04
It's fashionable to think that, just like his former boss, president Barack Obama, president-elect Joe Biden is inheriting a damaged economy that will struggle to recover, perhaps for years.
The reality is quite the opposite, with Biden stepping into a dream scenario for US economic growth on the other side of the battle with the Covid-19 pandemic...
