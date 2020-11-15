Business

Biden has far more going for him than Obama had

When Obama took office in January 2009 the economy was still grappling with the aftermath of the housing bust and subsequent financial crisis

15 November 2020 - 00:04 By TIM DUY

It's fashionable to think that, just like his former boss, president Barack Obama, president-elect Joe Biden is inheriting a damaged economy that will struggle to recover, perhaps for years.

The reality is quite the opposite, with Biden stepping into a dream scenario for US economic growth on the other side of the battle with the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Without the private sector, we cannot make lemonade Business
  2. Engen celebrates 10th consecutive year as SA’s favourite petrol station Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...