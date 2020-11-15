Fur trade hit by culling of mink
Denmark was the world's biggest producer of mink until last week
15 November 2020 - 00:06
Kopenhagen Fur, the world's largest auction house for furs, is closing after Denmark's government ordered a mass cull of the country's mink to fight a coronavirus mutation.
The 90-year-old company has enough pelts to hold auctions next year and possibly into the future, but will start liquidating the business after that, a statement said...
