Fur trade hit by culling of mink

Denmark was the world's biggest producer of mink until last week

Kopenhagen Fur, the world's largest auction house for furs, is closing after Denmark's government ordered a mass cull of the country's mink to fight a coronavirus mutation.



The 90-year-old company has enough pelts to hold auctions next year and possibly into the future, but will start liquidating the business after that, a statement said...