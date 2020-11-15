Kimi Makwetu: Exemplary auditor-general | 1966-2020

Makwetu had a no-nonsense, professional approach to his job that was informed by a successful career in the private sector

In the years after Kimi Makwetu, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 54, became auditor-general in 2013, nobody paid terribly much attention to him or his office.



Least of all the municipalities, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and government departments whose books he audited every year, revealing an increasingly terrifying tale of irregular expenditure. Or the so-called watchdog committees in parliament, which were supposed to be exercising oversight and holding those responsible to account...