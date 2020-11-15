Telkom set to divide and conquer

Telkom's divisions that operate as separate businesses and brands include Openserve, BCX, and Gyro

The much-anticipated unbundling of Telkom is imminent, with CEO Sipho Maseko saying this week that the group's first step in the process - the introduction of a third party investor for its mast and towers division - would be completed by the end of March next year.



Speaking after the release of results for the six months ended September 30, Maseko said the mast and towers division "value unlock" was the starting block for a process that will see the JSE-listed company, which is partly state-owned, bring in either third parties in partnerships, or other long-term investors such as pension funds...