Business

Telkom set to divide and conquer

Telkom's divisions that operate as separate businesses and brands include Openserve, BCX, and Gyro

15 November 2020 - 00:09 By NICK WILSON

The much-anticipated unbundling of Telkom is imminent, with CEO Sipho Maseko saying this week that the group's first step in the process - the introduction of a third party investor for its mast and towers division - would be completed by the end of March next year.

Speaking after the release of results for the six months ended September 30, Maseko said the mast and towers division "value unlock" was the starting block for a process that will see the JSE-listed company, which is partly state-owned, bring in either third parties in partnerships, or other long-term investors such as pension funds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Without the private sector, we cannot make lemonade Business
  2. Engen celebrates 10th consecutive year as SA’s favourite petrol station Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...