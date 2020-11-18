Business

Is BEE working? New Sanlam Gauge report aims to give definitive view

Research will measure SA’s overall economic transformation as if it were a business

18 November 2020 - 11:34

Is broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) working to transform SA's economy? A tough question to answer, but a new consolidated research report, the first of its kind, could now point the way.

Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, has partnered with Arena Holdings, publisher of the Sunday Times's Business Times, and KhumaloCo, the specialist investment firm, to launch the Sanlam Gauge...

