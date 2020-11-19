SA Reserve Bank leaves interest rates unchanged

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5% in its last scheduled meeting for the year on Thursday.

The move was in line with market expectations with the majority of 17 economists in a Bloomberg poll expecting the MPC to keep rates steady.

Two members of the MPC preferred a 25 basis point cut and three preferred to hold rates at the current level.

The bank revised its growth forecasts and is now expecting GDP to shrink 8.0% in 2020, compared to the -8.2% forecast at September’s meeting. It expects the economy to grow by 3.5% in 2021 and by 2.4% in 2022.

The bank’s headline consumer price inflation forecast averages 3.2% in 2020 and is slightly lower than previously forecast at 3.9% in 2021 and remains at 4.4% in 2022.