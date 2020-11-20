FREE WEBINAR | The silent war on our children

Join Sunday Times Dialogues on November 25 at 12pm on 16 Days of Activism

The Sunday Times LIVE Dialogues will focus on child abuse at the next online event – 16 Days of Activism: The silent war on our children.



Join Nicki Gules from Sunday Times with Dr Shaheda Omar, Carina Coetzee, Ngaatendweishe Murombedzi and Deon Wiggett, the author of My Only Story as they discuss what's being done to prosecute child abusers, what forms the abuse takes, and get great advice for parents and teachers on how to spot whether a child is being abused and how to handle it...