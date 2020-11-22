Civil servants hit by fraudulent insurance pay deductions

Fraud is often perpetrated by representatives of independent financial advisers, who have contracts with insurers

Fraudulent insurance policies are a source of misery for many civil servants in this country and have been for years.



Back in 2008, Charles Pillai, who was the ombud for financial services providers at the time, said his office had received an influx of complaints against a number of financial services providers relating to fraudulent policies...