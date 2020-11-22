Business

Civil servants hit by fraudulent insurance pay deductions

Fraud is often perpetrated by representatives of independent financial advisers, who have contracts with insurers

22 November 2020 - 00:04 By Angelique Ardé

Fraudulent insurance policies are a source of misery for many civil servants in this country and have been for years.

Back in 2008, Charles Pillai, who was the ombud for financial services providers at the time, said his office had received an influx of complaints against a number of financial services providers relating to fraudulent policies...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three key considerations before you start forex trading Business
  2. SA Reserve Bank leaves interest rates unchanged Business
  3. Covid-19 public-private partnership has been a rehearsal for a better future Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021