Investors favouring ‘unloved’ value stock
Rotation trade triggered by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the US election will favour equities in countries such as Mexico and Indonesia over places like China and Taiwan
22 November 2020 - 00:05
Emerging-market investors are switching to value stocks and away from growth ones at the fastest pace in more than a decade, and some say the trend may last up to a year.
The rotation trade triggered by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the US election will favour equities in countries such as Mexico and Indonesia over places like China and Taiwan, according to AMP Capital Investors...
