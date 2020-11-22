Business

Investors favouring ‘unloved’ value stock

Rotation trade triggered by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the US election will favour equities in countries such as Mexico and Indonesia over places like China and Taiwan

22 November 2020 - 00:05 By

Emerging-market investors are switching to value stocks and away from growth ones at the fastest pace in more than a decade, and some say the trend may last up to a year.

The rotation trade triggered by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the US election will favour equities in countries such as Mexico and Indonesia over places like China and Taiwan, according to AMP Capital Investors...

