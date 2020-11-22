Spar in the right place at the right time for lockdown

Results show strong performance from its operations in Switzerland and Ireland

Spar is one of only a handful of South African companies that have excelled overseas, with its results this week showing a strong performance from its operations in Switzerland and Ireland.



These two operations reported double-digit sales and profit growth, while turnover at the group's core South African food business rose 9.2% in the year ended September 30, making it one of the best-performing local retailers as well...