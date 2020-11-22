Wall Street gears up for job cuts as pandemic drags on

Banks have started to trim small numbers, but 2021 is expected to bring deeper cuts

The days of job security on Wall Street have been short-lived. Goldman Sachs’s second round of several hundred firings over three months is another sign that the pandemic pause on layoffs just kicked the cost-cutting can down the road.



The bank and its rivals have started to trim small numbers, but 2021 is expected to bring deeper cuts...