REQUEST FOR BIDS | Contractor to render administration services to Polmed
The closing date for bids is February 5 2021 at 11am
24 November 2020 - 13:17
Sponsored
Name of institution: South African Police Service Medical Scheme (Polmed)
Bid number: POLMED/Administration/2022
Physical address:
Polmed House
20 Hotel Street
Persequor
Pretoria
Bids can be obtained from: The Polmed website under "Procurement" at www.polmed.co.za or requested from polmedtender@aforbes.com.
Delivery of bids: The bid box is situated at Polmed’s offices as set out above.
NO BRIEFING SESSION WILL BE HELD
Each party who wants to participate in the bidding process should send a notification of their “intention to bid” to polmedtender@aforbes.com, by no later than December 11 2020.
No specific format of the “intention to bid” is required and email correspondence would suffice.
Important information:
- It's the prospective bidder’s responsibility to obtain documents to ensure responses reach Polmed in time.
- Polmed will not be held responsible for any delays of submissions.
- No extensions will be granted to prospective or actual tenderers.
This article was paid for by Polmed.