REQUEST FOR BIDS | Contractor to render administration services to Polmed

The closing date for bids is February 5 2021 at 11am

24 November 2020 - 13:17
Bids can be obtained from the Polmed website.
Image: 123RF/Nirat Makjantuk

Name of institution: South African Police Service Medical Scheme (Polmed) 

Bid number: POLMED/Administration/2022 

Physical address: 

Polmed House
20 Hotel Street
Persequor
Pretoria 

Bids can be obtained from: The Polmed website under "Procurement" at www.polmed.co.za or requested from polmedtender@aforbes.com. 

Delivery of bids: The bid box is situated at Polmed’s offices as set out above.

NO BRIEFING SESSION WILL BE HELD

Each party who wants to participate in the bidding process should send a notification of their “intention to bid” to polmedtender@aforbes.com, by no later than December 11 2020.

No specific format of the “intention to bid” is required and email correspondence would suffice.

Important information:

  • It's the prospective bidder’s responsibility to obtain documents to ensure responses reach Polmed in time. 
  • Polmed will not be held responsible for any delays of submissions. 
  • No extensions will be granted to prospective or actual tenderers.

This article was paid for by Polmed.

