REQUEST FOR BIDS | Contractor to render managed health-care services to Polmed

Name of institution: South African Police Service Medical Scheme (Polmed)

Bid number: POLMED/ManagedHealthCare/2022

Physical address:

Polmed House

20 Hotel Street

Persequor

Pretoria

Bids can be obtained: From the Polmed website under Procurement at www.polmed.co.za or requested from polmedtender@aforbes.com.

Delivery of bids: The bid box is situated at Polmed’s offices as set out above.

NO BRIEFING SESSION WILL BE HELD

Each party who wants to participate in the bidding process should send a notification of their “intention to bid” to polmedtender@aforbes.com, by no later than December 11 2020.

No specific format of the “intention to bid” is required and email correspondence would suffice.

Important information:

It's the prospective bidder’s responsibility to obtain documents to make sure responses reach Polmed on time.

Polmed will not be held responsible for any delays of submissions.

No extensions will be granted to prospective or actual tenderers.





This article was paid for by Polmed.