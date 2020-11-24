Standard Bank’s Money Market Select account offers investors flexibility and higher interest rates

Our circumstances can change all too easily — nothing has demonstrated this better than the events of this year. When deciding where to invest funds, it's important to consider a vehicle that's not too restrictive and allows you the freedom to withdraw whenever you need to.

Standard Bank has launched new and competitive benefits to its Money Market Select account. Designed to suit your evolving individual financial and investment needs and help you achieve your life goals, Standard Bank’s Money Market Select Investment account now allows its customers to invest from R100,000 with a competitive rate of up to 4.65% while enjoying the flexibility of having immediate access to your funds. Customers can invest knowing their capital is guaranteed with zero monthly management fees.

“Investing for your financial future is crucial and doing it with a competitive account will give you better returns,” says Tshiamo Molanda, head, everyday banking at Standard Bank. “It can also give you reassurance for unexpected expenses, or some of life’s biggest milestones, such as buying a house, university costs or retirement.”

In times of market volatility, investors tend to flock to “safe-haven” assets such as gold or money market funds. With Covid-19 bringing elevated risk to global markets, investors have remained cautious with many opting to shift funds to lower-risk investments that have fewer limitations in terms of access.

“While staying invested over the long term helps you to get more out of your money, we acknowledge that circumstances change. It’s important to consider options that suit your needs and help support your goals and dreams,” says Molanda.

“Returns and capital are protected from the risk of market fluctuation and allow you to grow your wealth by offering unlimited deposits and transfers. Investors can also choose to transfer the interest earned on their funds into any other account,” says Molanda.

Ensure that you are prepared and open your Money Market investment account today on the Standard Bank mobile app, online or in branch and invest from R100,000 with a competitive rate of up to 4.65%.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.