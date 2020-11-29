BEE under attack, says Wiphold CEO

The more confusing the policy the more of a disincentive it is for potential business partners wanting to invest in BBBEE trusts

Louisa Mojela, co-founder and group CEO of pioneer women's empowerment vehicle Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (Wiphold), says attacks on their legitimacy by the broad-based BEE commissioner are threatening BBBEE.



Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli, who was appointed last year, says Wiphold and other respected pioneer empowerment vehicles are black ownership fronts. Wiphold's appeals to trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel to provide policy certainty since Ntuli began making her accusations more than a year ago have been ignored...