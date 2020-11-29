Business

Exchange U-turn to block full fund exit

Kuben Naidoo says that the objective is to create neutrality between debt and equity instruments

29 November 2020 - 00:19 By HILARY JOFFE

The Treasury and the Reserve Bank withdrew a circular liberalising exchange control measures for JSE-listed companies when it was realised that the changes might have the unintended consequence of enabling pension funds to take all their assets offshore, the Reserve Bank revealed on Friday.

The measures, among those announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in his October medium term budget speech, were intended to create a neutral situation for JSE-listed companies with foreign assets between raising debt and raising equity capital on the bourse...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The future of logistics is here – are you ready? Business
  2. Kick-start a new career: Up to 60% off level 5 TEFL courses this Black Friday Business
  3. WATCH | How Bottles and Sixty60 apps found strength in disruptive innovation Business
  4. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business
  5. Three key considerations before you start forex trading Business

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...