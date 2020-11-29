Farmers buoyed by bumper wheat crop
The 2020 wheat harvest is expected to be over 2.1-million tons, the largest since 2002
29 November 2020 - 00:13
This year's bumper wheat harvest will give SA's grain farmers a financial boost - but they will need another season before they find their financial footing.
The 2020 wheat harvest is expected to be over 2.1-million tons, the largest since 2002, which yielded 2.45-million tons of the grain, says Dawie Maree, head of agriculture information & marketing at FNB...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.