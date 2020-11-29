Jeff Bezos urged to support stuck seafarers
Bezos urged to exert pressure on the new US administration and other leaders to recognise seafarers as key worker
29 November 2020 - 00:15
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is being targeted by shipping groups to support some 400,000 seafarers stuck on merchant vessels because of port and border restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19.
While consumer giants such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble have called for measures to allow more crew changes at ports, ensure the safety of overworked seafarers and make sure supply chains don't use forced labour, the world's largest e-commerce retailer has so far remained silent on the issue, according to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS)...
