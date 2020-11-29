‘Keep tourism tap open’
Cape Covid spike raises fears that industry could be devastated - again
29 November 2020 - 00:20
The tourism industry in the Western Cape is on tenterhooks waiting for the provincial government to decide on how it will curb rising Covid-19 infections.
The infection rate has accelerated in Cape Town and on the Garden Route, which includes popular holiday spots such as Plettenberg Bay and Knysnsa...
