Business

Pandemic hands Purple 'a very nice SA growth story'

Revenue at EasyEquities, which has more than 250,000 active customers, increased by 136% to R96m

29 November 2020 - 00:11 By NICK WILSON

For JSE-listed Purple Group, whose various digital businesses were always designed to be forward-looking, the future has arrived a lot sooner than expected - thanks to the pandemic.

And with this has come a massive boost to the bottom line, with the company, which owns 70% of online share-buying platform EasyEquities, delivering its strongest set of annual results in eight years...

