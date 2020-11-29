Sky could be the limit for bitcoin value, or maybe not
‘It ’s a mania. Does anyone actually have a clue? Not a chance’
29 November 2020 - 00:17
Bitcoin investors, which include top hedge funds and money managers, are betting the virtual currency could more than quintuple to $100,000 (about R1.5m) in a year. It's a wager that has drawn eye-rolls from sceptics who believe the volatile cryptocurrency is a speculative asset rather than a store of value like gold.
Since January, bitcoin has gained about 140%, bolstered by strong institutional demand as well as scarcity as payment companies such as Square and PayPal buy it on behalf of customers. Bitcoin is within sight of its all-time peak of just under $20,000 hit in December 2017, although it slumped as much as 13% on Thursday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.