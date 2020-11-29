Sky could be the limit for bitcoin value, or maybe not

‘It ’s a mania. Does anyone actually have a clue? Not a chance’

Bitcoin investors, which include top hedge funds and money managers, are betting the virtual currency could more than quintuple to $100,000 (about R1.5m) in a year. It's a wager that has drawn eye-rolls from sceptics who believe the volatile cryptocurrency is a speculative asset rather than a store of value like gold.



Since January, bitcoin has gained about 140%, bolstered by strong institutional demand as well as scarcity as payment companies such as Square and PayPal buy it on behalf of customers. Bitcoin is within sight of its all-time peak of just under $20,000 hit in December 2017, although it slumped as much as 13% on Thursday...