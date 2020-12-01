Northlink College opens its third Centre of Specialisation

Northlink College’s Belhar Campus officially opened its Centre of Specialisation (CoS): Electrician. The centre forms part of a programme by the department of higher education and training (DHET) to launch centres with a specific industry trade focus programme offering at TVET colleges around the country.

Northlink College's Belhar Campus is one of the few nationwide to offer more than one CoS: Wingfield Campus focuses on fitting and Turner and Bellville Campus on boilermaking. The centre aims to ensure graduates have an improved prospect of employment through high-quality and up-to-date training. The success of these programmes also stems from the partnerships forged with industry, allowing these students to obtain first-hand experience in the latest machinery and technology that is sought after by employers in industry.

The initiative is also bolstered by the partnership between DHET and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency. Other engineering programmes on offer at the Northlink include: automotive, welding, building and civil studies to name a few.