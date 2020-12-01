Northlink College opens its third Centre of Specialisation
The CoS aims to ensure graduates have an improved prospect of employment through high-quality and up-to-date training
Northlink College’s Belhar Campus officially opened its Centre of Specialisation (CoS): Electrician. The centre forms part of a programme by the department of higher education and training (DHET) to launch centres with a specific industry trade focus programme offering at TVET colleges around the country.
Northlink College's Belhar Campus is one of the few nationwide to offer more than one CoS: Wingfield Campus focuses on fitting and Turner and Bellville Campus on boilermaking. The centre aims to ensure graduates have an improved prospect of employment through high-quality and up-to-date training. The success of these programmes also stems from the partnerships forged with industry, allowing these students to obtain first-hand experience in the latest machinery and technology that is sought after by employers in industry.
The initiative is also bolstered by the partnership between DHET and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency. Other engineering programmes on offer at the Northlink include: automotive, welding, building and civil studies to name a few.
As part of CoS programme framework, students are required to complete an 18-month internship at an accredited company to gain the necessary experience and to become fully qualified. Graduates will earn a recognised and accredited qualification giving them access to the world of work. Northlink’s Work Integrated Learning – (work-based learning or work placement) department facilitates the placing of qualifying students in the private and public sectors, with a track record of placing more than 3,000 graduates annually.
In addition to the engineering fraternity, four of its business campuses offer a vast range of post-matric business studies preparing the students for a career in business and entrepreneurship. There are also a few short skills programmes, such as cosmetology and hairdressing for those who wish to move into a new career path, bolster their CVs or start their own business. Such programmes include cosmetology and hairdressing.
The Student Support Services department plays a pivotal role in offering students both academic and emotional support. Each campus has a dedicated Student Support team who with the assistance of the Student Representative Council ensure students thrive on their respective campuses. The online support offered during the pandemic again proved how important student well being is to the institution.
