ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Internet of Things becomes ‘vaccine passport’
You probably won’t know it, but when you do get a coronavirus vaccine, IoT would have helped it get to you
06 December 2020 - 07:24
The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of those invisible technologies that provide the foundation for the digital world. It comprises a network of internet-connected devices that include sensors, control systems and smart devices, and collects the data that allows us to monitor anything from traffic patterns to the power grid and water leaks. Most of us interact with it throughout the day without even realising it.
Now, it will become a critical layer in the battle against Covid-19, as it is roped in to assist with vaccine distribution...
