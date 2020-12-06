Barloworld not out to sell Avis yet despite Covid losses

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela says there isn't a "For Sale sign" at car rental and fleet operation Avis yet, but the business has had to cope with staff cuts and a downsizing of operations.



In an interview this week after the release of results for the year ended September 30, Sewela said while the group may consider reducing its interest in Avis or even its sale on a two- to three-year horizon, Barloworld's decision would be well considered as it was not hard-pressed to sell anything...