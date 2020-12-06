Food Lover's Market thinks big as store rollout goes on
06 December 2020 - 05:02
The South African economy may be reeling from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic but family-owned Food Lover's Market, which reported a 24% increase in sales for the six months from April to end September, has no intention of slowing down the store rollout for its various brands.
While the 27-year-old company founded by brothers Brian and Mike Coppin does not have a specific expansion target, it is looking to continue opening 20 to 30 smaller FreshStop convenience stores a year, situated at Caltex petrol stations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.