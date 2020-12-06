GDP will bounce - but it's not a merry 2020
06 December 2020 - 05:08
South Africans can expect some spectacular increases off a very low base when official economic growth figures for the third quarter are published on Tuesday.
But the expected rebound as the economy opens up after the lockdown will still see the economy contract sharply for the year as a whole, with growth and employment not expected to get back to pre-Covid levels any time soon...
