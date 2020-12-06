Business

How to... Keep your IT system secure

06 December 2020 - 05:00 By Margaret Harris

The human factor can make any organisation’s information  system vulnerable, no matter how hi-tech and state of the art your protection is.

“Humans have always been the weakest link in information security, whether it comes down to not following the right process or consciously by passing existing security control. This means that organisations’ security environments may not be as effective as they’d like to think,”says Simeon Tassev, MD at Galix Networking. He advises the following:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  3. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  4. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  5. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...