How to... Keep your IT system secure

The human factor can make any organisation’s information system vulnerable, no matter how hi-tech and state of the art your protection is.



“Humans have always been the weakest link in information security, whether it comes down to not following the right process or consciously by passing existing security control. This means that organisations’ security environments may not be as effective as they’d like to think,”says Simeon Tassev, MD at Galix Networking. He advises the following:..